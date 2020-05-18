A Grand Prairie man is the 177th person to die in Dallas County after contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus, this according to the county health department who also confirms another 224 new cases Monday.

The latest victim is a man in his 60s who was a resident of Grand Prairie who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Monday's 224 new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 7,679. The state is reporting more than 3,200 recoveries in Dallas County.

"Today's numbers continue a slight downward trend in the number of new positive cases. How well we do in continuing that trend is dependent on all of you exercising good personal responsibility choices," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The judge added there is still, "significant community spread, which means doctors strongly encourage you to avoid unnecessary crowds. When you must go into a crowd or on public transportation, wear a cloth face covering and maintain 6 foot distancing at all times."

DCHHS said of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 177 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.