Dallas County Reports 200+ New COVID-19 Cases for 7th Straight Day, 4 More Deaths

For the seventh straight day, Dallas County is reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with another four deaths.

The latest deaths include a Lancaster man in his 40s with underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in an area hospital; a Dallas man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in an area hospital; a Dallas woman in her 50s who did not have underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in an area hospital; and a Dallas woman in her 100s who had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.

The 239 new cases announced Wednesday brings the county's total number of cases to 10,958. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, an estimated 6,687 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

"Today's numbers add to a week that appears to be a significant increase from last week for both cases reported and deaths," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday. "The color-coded chart on activities is still at red as we have not seen any decline yet, much less a 14-day decline in those numbers."

Jenkins said it's crucial that people continue to avoid crowds, maintain physical distancing and wear cloth coverings over the mouth and nose.

"It is becoming increasingly apparent to scientists that the wearing of masks when out in public is having a positive impact on the coronavirus and should be encouraged in anyone who is able to wear a mask and is over the age of 2," the county said.

DCHHS said local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response.

NBC 5 News

Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

DCHHS said they are continuing to see a sustained daily census of about 300 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals over the past two weeks, the county health department said. Additionally, we are seeing a sustained number of individuals presenting to Dallas County hospital emergency rooms with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Approximately 22% of emergency room visits in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Tuesday, June 2, representing some 447 patients, presented to Dallas County emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms.

DCHHS said Monday of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.