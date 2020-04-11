Dallas County Reports 2 Additional Deaths, 107 New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County on Saturday reported its 26th and 27th deaths from COVID-19, as well as 107 additional cases of the new coronavirus.

The two residents included a Garland man in his 60s and a Grand Prairie man in his 70s. Both men had underlying health conditions. Their deaths were reported to the county from area hospitals.

Dallas County has reported a total of 1,644 cases of COVID-19 since March 10.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has asked hospitals to report their total ventilator and bed capacity meant to help officials determine the city's capacity to handle an increased caseload.

As of Friday, 24 hospitals had reported to the city.

Those numbers show that of the 5,329 total beds reported, 2,861 are occupied. Of the 781 ICU beds reported, 479 are occupied.

The hospitals also reported 899 total ventilators with 288 in use.