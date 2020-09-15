Dallas County Reports 190 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 3 More Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting three deaths and 190 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Of the 190 new cases, 151 came from the Texas DSHS backlog with one coming from April, one from May, five from June, 39 from July, 22 from August. The county said 83 of the cases from the backlog were from September.

The new deaths reported by the county Monday included the following:

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

"Today's numbers are much lower than yesterday's at 122 new cases and 68 old cases, a reminder why you can't put too much stock in one day's total but rather must look at seven and 14-day averages,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "The seven-day provisional rolling average for new confirmed cases and probable cases, collected by date of test, for CDC Week 36, which ended on Sept. 5, was 270, a decrease from the previous CDC Week average of 303. This rolling average is the most accurate number we have of weekly averages although it lags by several days."

The judge also noted a provisional total of 136 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in school-aged children (ages 5-17) during CDC Week 36, a decline from the previous week. Since Aug. 27, 34 cases of COVID-19 were reported by members of several youth hockey teams including five coaches. One 29-year-old hockey coach was reported to have had COVID-19 at the time of his death last week in another North Texas county.

The county has now accumulated 75,838 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With more than 66,700 estimated recoveries being reported by the state through Monday, there are roughly 7,900 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 979 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.