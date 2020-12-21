Dallas County

Dallas County Reports 1,814 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 23 Deaths Monday

Dallas County adds 12,695 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the last seven days

Health officials in Dallas County on Monday reported 1,814 additional cases of COVID-19 and 23 coronavirus-related deaths.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 ranged in age from residents in their 40s to 90s, according to the county. Of the deceased, a man in his 40s was found dead at his home and all others had underlying health conditions.

Dallas County has reported 1,484 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the cases reported Monday, 1,655 were confirmed and 159 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 156,266 confirmed cases and 18,274 probable cases, or those confirmed by antigen tests.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 141,265 recoveries for Dallas County as of Monday.

Dallas County's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week 50 was 1,668 — a rate of 62.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. It is the highest case rate in the county since the pandemic began.

