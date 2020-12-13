Dallas County

Dallas County Reports 1,810 Additional Cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 4 Deaths

Dallas County has reported 144,523 confirmed cases and 1,379 confirmed deaths since March

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,810 additional cases of COVID-19 and four coronavirus-related deaths.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included a Grand Prairie woman in her 40s who had been hospitalized, a Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill with the virus at a hospital, a Mesquite man in his 80s who had been critically ill at a hospital and a Dallas woman in her 90s who had been critically ill at a hospital, according to the county.

All four had underlying high risk health conditions.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

far east dallas

New Dallas Coffee Shop Hires Formerly Incarcerated Moms in Need of New Start

Dallas County has reported 1,379 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 1,551 were confirmed and 259 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 144,523 confirmed cases and 15,623 probable cases, or those confirmed by antigen tests.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 127,768 recoveries for Dallas County as of Saturday, Dec. 12.

Dallas County's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week 49 was 56.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. That's up from the previous week's average of 42.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Countycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us