Dallas County Reports 1,810 Additional Cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 4 Deaths

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,810 additional cases of COVID-19 and four coronavirus-related deaths.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included a Grand Prairie woman in her 40s who had been hospitalized, a Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill with the virus at a hospital, a Mesquite man in his 80s who had been critically ill at a hospital and a Dallas woman in her 90s who had been critically ill at a hospital, according to the county.

All four had underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County has reported 1,379 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 1,551 were confirmed and 259 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 144,523 confirmed cases and 15,623 probable cases, or those confirmed by antigen tests.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 127,768 recoveries for Dallas County as of Saturday, Dec. 12.

Dallas County's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week 49 was 56.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. That's up from the previous week's average of 42.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.