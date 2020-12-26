Dallas County Reports 1,318 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Dallas County on Saturday reported 1,318 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

Because of the Christmas holiday, Saturday's data included information processed Wednesday. Information for Thursday, Friday and Saturday be in Sunday's report.

Of the cases reported Saturday, 1,089 were confirmed and 229 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 161,278 confirmed cases and 19,528 probable cases, or those confirmed by antigen tests.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included the following:

An Irving woman in her 20’s who died in an area hospital emergency department and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50’s who died at a hospital emergency department and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Seagoville woman in her 50’s who had been critically ill in

A Dallas man in his 50's who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland man in his 50's who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Irving woman in her 70's who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Irving woman in her 70's who died in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Rowlett man in his 70's who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70's who died in a hospital emergency department, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Lancaster. He died in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County has reported 1,554 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus, 123 of which were reported this week. With three days of reporting remaining, this is already the county's deadliest week on record, according to records.

"It’s good news that we are reporting less deaths than we have seen

in other days this week," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

He encouraged people to continue to avoid crowds and use online and curbside shopping for returns and sales.

"Similarly, it requires thinking ahead for fun ways to celebrate New Years that are also safe and follow doctors’ advice to avoid crowds and forgo family and friend get-togethers," he said. "... For now, patriotism and public health dictates that we continue to make those smart sacrifices that will keep not only ourselves and our family safe, but make our community and our country strong during this time of high spread."

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 149,315 recoveries for Dallas County as of Saturday, Dec. 26.