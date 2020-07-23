Dallas County Reports 12 Deaths, 648 New Cases of the Coronavirus

Dallas County officials reported 12 deaths and 648 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday.

The addition of 648 cases has raised the number of positive cases in the county to 44,087.

Thursday's deaths include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

There have been 579 deaths in Dallas County connected to the virus, which is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind heart disease and cancers.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 648 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 12 Deaths pic.twitter.com/NDBeHozeuw — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 23, 2020

A new COVID-19 testing location opened Monday at Mountain View College at 4849 West Illinois Ave. The center is in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the city of Dallas.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There are no residency requirements to be tested at the location, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

County officials said earlier this month an increasing proportion of new cases reported have been young adults between the ages of 18 and 39, including half of all cases reported since June 1.

The county said reports of cases continue to be associated with "multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June."

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.