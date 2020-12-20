Dallas County Reports 1,143 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 30 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,143 additional cases of COVID-19 and 30 coronavirus-related deaths.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 ranged in age from residents in their 30s to 90s, according to the county. The following is a complete list of the additional deaths reported Sunday:

A Dallas woman in her 30’s who died in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Mesquite woman in her 40’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 50’s who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Coppell woman in her 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Grand Prairie woman in her 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A DeSoto man in his 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Lancaster man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Rowlett man in his 70’s who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Irving man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 70’s who died in an area hospital emergency department

A Richardson woman in her 70’s who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Mesquite man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Garland man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 80’s who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions

A Irving woman in her 80’s who died in hospice care, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long term care facility. She died in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Garland woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions

A Grand Prairie woman in her 90’s who died in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility. He died in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility. She died in hospice care

A Dallas woman in her 90’s who died expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions

Dallas County has reported 1,431 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 788 were confirmed and 355 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 154,611 confirmed cases and 18,115 probable cases, or those confirmed by antigen tests.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 139,607 recoveries for Dallas County as of Sunday, Dec. 20.

Dallas County's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week 50 was 1,668 — a rate of 62.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. It is the highest case rate in the county since the pandemic began.