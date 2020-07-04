Dallas County Reports 1,103 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 2 Deaths

Dallas County is reporting a record high of 1,103 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with two new deaths, NBC 5 has learned.

The number eclipses the prior day's record high of 1,085.

"Today we reached 1,100 new cases for the first time. It took us 92 days to reach 300 cases, 22 days to reach the next 400 more cases at 700 cases and 2 days to reach another 400 cases at 1,100," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote in a tweet detailing the county's report. It brings the total number of cases recorded since March to 24,778 cases and 395 deaths.

The two deaths reported Saturday include:

A man in his 70's who was a resident of the city of Balch Springs. He died in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She died at home and had no known underlying high-risk health conditions.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday ordered face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state. Face masks have been mandated in Dallas County businesses since June 19.

