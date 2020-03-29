coronavirus

Dallas County Reports 10th Death, 49 New Cases; Total Rises to 488

Dallas County has reported a total of 10 deaths and 488 cases of COVID-19

Dallas County officials on Sunday reported a 10th death from the new coronavirus and 49 new cases, bringing the total to 488.

The death was reported as a woman in her 80s who had been a resident of a long-term care facility, according to the office of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

No other details were provided.

Of the cases that have required hospitalization in Dallas County to date, about 65% have been people either older than 60 or with at least one known high-risk chronicle health condition.

Hospitalizations have been increasing, with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units, according to officials.

“Our seniors must be protected. We are working with senior facilities to ensure that happens. I have instructed all nursing homes with a positive case to inform all families and responsible parties immediately by phone and email," Jenkins said in a written statement. "Additionally, all mentally competent residents are to be informed immediately after they wake. This includes all buildings on a campus with a positive case. They are required to show complete compliance of these notifications within six daylight hours of a positive test."

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
