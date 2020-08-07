Dallas County Reports 10 More Deaths Friday, 7-Day Average Drops For 7th Day

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting 10 more COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 422 new cases of the virus along with the seventh straight drop in the 7-day average of new cases.

The 10 latest victims of the pandemic include:

A Dallas man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and died in an area hospital.

A Balch Springs man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized in the ICU.

A Richardson man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized in the ICU.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized in the ICU.

A Farmers Branch woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized in the ICU.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized in the ICU.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized in the ICU.

A Dallas man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized.

A Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized in the ICU.

"Unfortunately, today we had 10 confirmed deaths which is a somber reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19 and the need for us to continue to wear masks, maintain six-foot distance, use frequent hand washing, avoid unnecessary trips outside the home and avoid completely going to areas where masks cannot be worn 100% of the time," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "If we continue to stay on the course that we're on with masking and good decision making, I believe we can continue to see a decline that will get less people sick, keep more businesses open and get our kids back to school and activities sooner rather than later."

The 422 new cases reported Friday lowered the county's 7-day average for the seventh straight day to 474 cases per day; the 14-day average, which ended a 10-day streak of declines on Wednesday, dropped from 657 cases per day to 627.cases per day on Thursday and fell again on Friday to 610 cases.

Jenkins said earlier this week the demand for COVID-19 testing has gone down as well and testing is available at Dallas County locations with little or no wait and faster turnaround time. Dallas County testing sites can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/testing-locations.php

Jenkins said through Thursday night there were still 630 people in the county in acute care being treated for the virus and at over the same 24-hour period there were 459 ER visits in the county for people reporting COVID-19 symptoms.

The county has now accumulated 53,291 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 746 deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.3 deaths per day.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.