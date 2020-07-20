Dallas County Reports 1 Death, 1,026 New Cases of the Coronavirus

Dallas County officials reported one death and more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus Monday.

The addition of 1,026 cases has raised the number of positive cases in the county to 42,292.

The death is a man in his 80's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

There have been 526 deaths in Dallas County connected to the virus, which is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind heart disease and cancers.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 21,476 for Dallas County as of Sunday, July 19. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 17,201 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,026 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 1 Death pic.twitter.com/g0733jXQ83 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 20, 2020

A new COVID-19 testing location opened Monday at Mountain View College at 4849 West Illinois Ave. The center is in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the city of Dallas.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There are no residency requirements to be tested at the location, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of the patients who went to hospitals in the week beginning July 6 with symptoms of COVID-19, 27% tested positive for the virus, according to the county.

County officials said earlier this month an increasing proportion of new cases reported have been young adults between the ages of 18 and 39, including half of all cases reported since June 1.

The county said reports of cases continue to be associated with "multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June."

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

