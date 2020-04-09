coronavirus

Tarrant County Records 49 More COVID-19 Cases Thursday

The county has confirmed 637 cases of COVID-19 through April 9, with 20 deaths

By Frank Heinz

tarrant county seal

Tarrant County health officials say another 49 people have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, including 22 in Fort Worth.

The new cases also included eight new infections in Arlington, three in Mansfield, two each in Grand Prairie, Grapevine and Forest Hill, and one each in Colleyville, Euless, Hurst, River Oaks and Southlake. A handful of other cases were in unspecified areas of the county.

It was announced earlier in the day Thursday that Dallas County has now reached 1,432 infected with 22 dead, bringing the North Texas number of infected to more than 3,000.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 36 mins ago

WATCH: Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price COVID-19 Update

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel on Wraparound Service Contracts

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort WorthArlingtonTarrant CountyMansfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us