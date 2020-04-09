Tarrant County Records 49 More COVID-19 Cases Thursday

Tarrant County health officials say another 49 people have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, including 22 in Fort Worth.

The new cases also included eight new infections in Arlington, three in Mansfield, two each in Grand Prairie, Grapevine and Forest Hill, and one each in Colleyville, Euless, Hurst, River Oaks and Southlake. A handful of other cases were in unspecified areas of the county.

It was announced earlier in the day Thursday that Dallas County has now reached 1,432 infected with 22 dead, bringing the North Texas number of infected to more than 3,000.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.