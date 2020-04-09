Dallas County Records 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 108 New Cases Thursday

Dallas County health officials say another 108 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and that two others have died after becoming infected with the virus.

The number of people infected in Dallas County has now reached 1,432 with 22 dead.

The latest deaths include a man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had recently been in hospice care and a man in his 70s who was a resident of DeSoto who had been hospitalized after being infected.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, Dallas County health officials said "about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19."

“COVID-19 is imposing on us in so many painful ways but it will not break the spirit of North Texas! For instance, this year’s Passover is different but no less special. The story of Passover is one of families safe in their homes as the angel bringing death passes over them. I find comfort in this story and in my gratitude to all who are sacrificing to keep us safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a prepared statement.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.