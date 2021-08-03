Dallas County

Dallas County Raises COVID-19 Threat Level to Red

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas have quadrupled in the last 30 days, data shows

NBC 5

Dallas County health officials are raising the COVID-19 threat level to red -- the highest on the county's scale -- due to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the county, Judge Clay Jenkins says.

Jenkins said the county's public health committee unanimously made the recommendation Tuesday night.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County was 684 on Tuesday -- the highest it's been since Feb. 17.

The county has also seen an increase in coronavirus-related deaths. The seven-day average has been above three since Thursday. It stayed at 2.28 or lower from June 21 to July 20.

Hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area E, which includes 19 North Texas counties, were at 1,783 Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services -- more than twice as many as on July 18 and more than four times as many as on July 3.

The majority of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated, Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council President Stephen Love said. He encouraged everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Vaccinations are absolutely helping protect people and the unvaccinated are very much at risk with the increase in the Delta variant so wearing masks is also another effective tool against COVID-19," Love said. "Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator so as case numbers increase, we anticipate hospitalizations will increase."

