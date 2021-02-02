covid-19 vaccine

Dallas County Announces Plan to Vaccinate 12,000 Per Day at Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccine Hub

No timeline yet for transition; county health department working out vaccine supply with the state

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang says they want to transition the county's large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park to a drive-through model capable of vaccinating up to 12,000 people per day.

Huang made the announcement Tuesday morning during a meeting of the Dallas County Commissioners Court. A timeline for when the transition might take place wasn't given and the county is still working out details on the vaccine supply with the state.

Fair Park is currently the county's largest vaccine hub capable of administering vaccines to as many as 2,000 people per day. By switching to a model that is primarily a drive-through, they expect to be able to vaccinate between 10,000 and 12,000 people every day.

Since the Fair Park site opened on Jan. 11, the county has administered 31,095 first doses of the vaccine and 1,785 second doses. This week the county received an allotment of 9,000 doses of vaccine for the Fair Park hub.

In Denton County, providers hope to administer 10,000 vaccines per day at a drive-through hub at opening at Texas Motor Speedway. If the Fair Park hub can top the 10,000 per day mark, it'd become the largest vaccine hub in the state.

