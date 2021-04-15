Dallas County Now Scheduling Same-Day, Next Day COVID-19 Vaccines

Dallas County residents can now schedule same-day or next-day appointments for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) Department has transitioned from the registration waitlist begun last December to a scheduler that allows people to pick the day they want to get the vaccine they want and the day they're available.

The transition to the new scheduler is possible due to increases in the vaccine supply and decreases in the county's waitlist.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, "There is plenty of vaccine. What's stopping you from getting yours this week?"

Additionally, residents 55 or older may receive a vaccination at Fair Park without an appointment or pre-registering on the website by going to Gate 10 or Gate 2 with a photo ID.

"We recognize that there are people who are not able to pre-register for a vaccine appointment and are in need of other ways to get access to the vaccine. This system is intended to make the pathway to getting vaccinated easier for Dallas County residents. We urge everyone in Dallas County to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible," added Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Dallas County residents can click here to register and make an appointment for the vaccine. Individuals may also call 1-888-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) for an appointment.

Anyone interested in looking at the vaccine calendar, to see which vaccines are being administered on which days, and the clinic's daily operating hours, click here.