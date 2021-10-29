Dallas County Lowers COVID-19 Threat Level

On Friday, Dallas County leaders lowered the COVID-19 threat level to orange, which indicates a "moderate risk" of COVID-19 transmission.

The county has been at a "red" threat level, or "high risk" since August 3.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“Today continues a trend of improving numbers. The public health committee met this evening and has moved the threat level from red to orange. You can go to https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ to get a copy of the most updated guidance in orange. This does not change any orders that are currently in place, but rather broadens activities that can be performed with less risk for certain populations," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

"Last year we saw a bump around Halloween and with the holidays and

we want to avoid that this year and continue this good trend,” said Jenkins.