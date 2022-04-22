Dallas County Lowers COVID-19 Risk Level to Green, or the ‘New Normal'

Dallas County’s public health committee has lowered the COVID-19 risk level to green, or the “new normal,” County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Friday.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach lows the county hasn’t seen since the pandemic started.

“It’s because of the people in North Texas and the way that you’ve shown good judgment and shown courage that we are where we are,” Jenkins said at a news conference.

The county’s color-coded risk COVID-19 chart was created early in the pandemic to guide residents on how to safely take part in everyday activities. The chart has four levels, with red being the highest.

