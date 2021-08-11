Dallas County Judge to Issue Emergency Order Challenging Abbott's Ban on Mask Mandates

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says he will issue an emergency order for mask requirements Wednesday, the day after securing a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott's mask mandate ban.

The Republican governor's executive order that prohibits mask mandates is not a "necessary action to combat the pandemic," a Dallas County district judge ruled.

In a tweet, Jenkins said he will receive feedback from health, education and business leaders before issuing the order Wednesday.

"We'll work quickly with schools and business leaders and health professionals and others to get their feedback and get in place reasonable mask requirements that will keep our kids and the rest of us safe," Jenkins told NBC 5.

Moments ago, I received a copy of The Hon. Tonya Parker’s order enjoining @GovAbbott from stopping local mask requirements here. I’ll get feedback from health,education and business leaders tonight and in the morning with the anticipation of issuing an emergency order tomorrow. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 11, 2021

Jenkins announced the restraining order Monday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge across the county and North Texas. It came after Dallas ISD said it would require masks in spite of Abbott's executive order on Monday. Some other major Texas school districts, including Fort Worth ISD, followed suit on Tuesday.

In her ruling, 116th Civil District Court Judge Tonya Parker wrote, "immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result" if Jenkins cannot mandate mitigation measures against COVID-19.

She noted as part of Jenkins' role as county judge, he leads the government in providing safety protection for all citizens.

"The assertion that the Governor of the State of Texas doesn't have the authority to protect the rights and freedoms of Texans is just plain misguided," Abbott's office said in a statement provided to NBC 5. "Under Chapter 418, the Governor has full authority to issue executive orders that have the full force and effect of law in response to a disaster. This health disaster has continued to change, and so should our response. Texans have learned and mastered over the past year the safe practices to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID, and do not need the government to tell them how to do so."

Tuesday, Texas exceeded 10,000 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, the highest such number since early February.

"The enemy is not each other. The enemy is the virus and we must all do all that we can to protect public health," Jenkins said in a statement. "School districts and government closest to the people should make decisions on how best to keep students and others safe."

The temporary restraining order expires Aug. 24.