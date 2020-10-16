WATCH: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to Update COVID-19 Response

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will provide an update Friday morning about what is being done to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The 11 a.m. news conference caps off a week in which health officials warned of a new surge in COVID-19 cases and upgraded the perceived risk level of catching the virus. Voters also came out in record numbers on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Jenkins will be joined by Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services for a news conference at 11 a.m., a spokesperson said. Their news conference will be livestreamed in the media player above.

DCHHS on Wednesday upgraded the threat level from orange to red, discouraging dining in restaurants, personal grooming services, playing team sports and going to movie theater, among other activities where social distancing is difficult.

Thursday, the county reported another 589 cases of the coronavirus along with another death.

The county's seven-day average climbed to 413 new cases per day Thursday -- the highest it's been since Oct. 1. The seven-day average reached a low of 215 new cases per day on Sept. 13, but has not dipped below 300 since Sept. 20.

Hospitalizations in North Texas have also been on the rise over the last three weeks. After holding steady around 700-800 from late August to early October, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has since increased by nearly one-third -- to 1,177 on Wednesday.

Statewide hospitalizations peaked in July and August. While other major metropolitan areas in Texas saw large decreases through much of September, hospitals in Dallas-Fort Worth did not.

Statewide hospitalization data is charted by region, as opposed to by county, below.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that bars in the state could open Oct. 14 with 50% capacity at the discretion of county judges. Jenkins chose to keep bars shut.

Coronavirus Cases in Texas

Locations on the map are approximate county locations and are not intended to identify where any infected people live.

Case data pulled from a variety of sources including county health departments, Texas Department of State Health Services, KXAN-TV in Austin and KPRC-TV in Houston.