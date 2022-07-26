Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is so far not feeling any symptoms.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Jenkins said the positive test result came during his daily personal testing routine.

Jenkins, who said he is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters, said he'll be "following public health guidance and isolating at home" and remains asymptomatic as of Tuesday evening.

"This positive test stresses the importance of relying on resources like tests to identify infections early and not spread the virus to others," his statement said.

Jenkins added that he will continue to work remotely until he can return to public duties.

Statement on Positive COVID-19 Test pic.twitter.com/8drRJsiV7r — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 27, 2022

Dallas County this month raised its COVID-19 threat level from yellow to orange in response to this summer's spike in cases.