Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Tests Positive for COVID-19

clay jenkins zika
NBC 5 News

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is so far not feeling any symptoms.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Jenkins said the positive test result came during his daily personal testing routine.

Jenkins, who said he is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters, said he'll be "following public health guidance and isolating at home" and remains asymptomatic as of Tuesday evening.

"This positive test stresses the importance of relying on resources like tests to identify infections early and not spread the virus to others," his statement said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Jenkins added that he will continue to work remotely until he can return to public duties.

Dallas County this month raised its COVID-19 threat level from yellow to orange in response to this summer's spike in cases.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CountyCOVID-19Clay Jenkins
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us