Dallas County Judge Announces Virtual Food Drive for the North Texas Food Bank

The food drive, called Neighbors Helping Neighbors, will help those who have been laid off due to the pandemic.

By Hannah Jones

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is asking for donations to the North Texas Food Bank.

The food drive, called the Neighbors Helping Neighbors virtual food drive, will help those who have been laid off due to the pandemic.

"This will help us because we are running out of food for these hungry families," Judge Jenkins said. "Don't go to the grocery and buy what you think they need. Please give online and let us buy at bulk rate what we know they need."

Donations can be made at DallacCountyCOVID.org.

Jenkins says that the Food Bank will create 25 pound family food boxes to be delivered to families.

