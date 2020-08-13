Dallas County Reports 13 More Deaths Thursday With 641 New Cases; Daily Averages Climb

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting 13 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 641 new cases of the virus along with an increase in the 7-day and 14-day averages.

The 14 latest victims of the pandemic include:

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The 641 new cases reported Thursday raised the county's 7-day average to 508 cases per day; the 14-day average climbed to 511 cases per day. Both averages are about half of what they were a month ago.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said through Wednesday night there were still 535 people in the county in acute care being treated for the virus and at over the same 24-hour period there were 607 ER visits in the county for people reporting COVID-19 symptoms.

The increase in ER visits represents around 26% of all emergency department visits in the county and an increase of more than 100 visits over the previous day, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The county has now accumulated 56,428 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 807 deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is also recommending parents get their children immunized before they return to school.

DCHHS warns the immunization clinics will be by appointment only and that no walk-ins will be accepted. DCHHS has seven clinics open with modified hours to help parents kick off the new 2020-2021 school year.

"It is so important to make sure your children are vaccinated on time to ensure their long-term health”, said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “Vaccinations also help protect the health of classmates, friends, relatives, and others in the community. During these unprecedented times, it is so important to get your children any needed vaccines before they return to school.”

Due to COVID-19, immunization clinic hours have been adjusted. Make an appointment with any of our seven immunizations clinic locations. The cost for Texas Vaccine for Children (TVFC) eligible immunizations is $10 for the child’s first visit and $5 for returning patients. Waivers are granted to families in need.

