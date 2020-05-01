Dallas County Hits Another New Single-Day High With 187 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

For the second straight day, Dallas County is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 infections.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said there were 187 new cases confirmed in the county Friday including two more deaths.

Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed the new case brings the county's total number to 3,718 with 106 COVID-19 related deaths.

The latest victims include a Dallas man who was in his 20s who was being treated in a hospital and a man in his 50s who was at a jail in Hutchins and was also being treated in a hospital.

"Today marks our highest day so far in new COVID-19 cases. Our highest three days have all been this week. This increase in positive cases has occurred without any significant increase in testing capacity," Jenkins said in a statement. "We have seen younger people dying from COVID-19 this week and today's victims add to that list."

Jenkins went on to say the increase in cases illustrates why it's necessary to continue to wear face coverings when in public and to limit unnecessary shopping trips until the county is able to achieve two weeks of declines in cases.

Of the 106 reported deaths, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities, according to DCHHS.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization who reported for employment, the county said 79% of them have been critical infrastructure workers coming from a broad range of occupational sectors including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential job functions. Most cases involving hospitalization involve patients over the age of 60 with a high-risk condition.

Thursday's all-time high in new cases comes just two days after the county previously reported a new single-day high in new cases along with 10 deaths.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.