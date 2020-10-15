Dallas County

Dallas County Health Director Talks Safety in Increased Covid-19 Risk Level

Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Health and Human Services for Dallas County, joined NBC 5 Today Thursday to discuss how there are several factors to consider when the county decides what the public health’s risk level is during the pandemic.

That risk level was upgraded to red, the highest level, on Wednesday.

Eating at restaurants, going to bars, large gatherings and unessential travel are all risky behavior, according to Huang.

In a live interview on NBC 5 Today, Dr. Huang also commented on the safety of children while in school and playing team sports. Watch the video above for the full details.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Countycoronavirusphilip huang
