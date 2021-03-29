Dallas County, Grocery Stores Launch Partnership to Vaccinate Employees

Dallas County Health and Human Services launched a new partnership with major grocery chains to get their front-line workers vaccinated.

DCHHS is providing vaccines to Kroger, Tom Thumb, Albertson’s and Target to vaccinate their employees while at work. The partnership only applies to those chains' Dallas County stores.

“I know it’s been on my heart and a lot of people’s hearts – what about the essential workers in the grocery stores? We need to get them inoculated because they have done so much for us during this pandemic,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

According to Jenkins, there are about 8,500 workers across those four chains in Dallas County that need to be vaccinated. Jenkins said the county would be providing some of the state’s allocation of vaccines to those stores to vaccinate employees and reaching all of those workers would take some time.

Representatives for Kroger and Tom Thumb said they would be working to notify individual employees about how they could receive a shot through their store.

Jenkins stressed grocery store employees should not wait to receive their shot through their employer if they are offered it somewhere else first, and everyone should continue to sign up on area waitlists for a vaccine.

Kroger employee Laura Daniel rolled up her sleeve to receive the shot while at work Monday.

Hospitalized with COVID-19 in July, Daniels said it took weeks for her to recover.

For her, the first dose brought relief.

"It's peace of mind for a person recovering from COVID," Daniels said. "I didn't really remember a lot of it, but I know I went through a lot. Having this vaccine it ensures me that I'm healthier, I'm stronger and I can keep pushing on."