Dallas County Experiences ‘Deadliest Week' of COVID-19 Pandemic for 3rd Straight Week

Dallas County is reporting 1,024 new COVID-19 cases Saturday along with 10 more reported deaths from the virus. With the latest fatalities, the county has reported 228 deaths over the last seven days, signifying the deadliest week of the pandemic for the third week in a row.

While the number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus in Dallas County continues to rise, the number of daily cases reported has decreased significantly in the last three weeks -- from a seven-day average of 2,487 on Jan. 17 to 1,348 on Saturday.

With the Super Bowl being played Sunday, health officials are urging people not to gather in large groups in hopes of continuing the incremental progress in new case numbers.

"What's also unique about the Super Bowl Sunday gathering is the amount of inherent excitement and jubilation and sometimes lament that goes along with that celebration," said Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society. "In other words, there's a lot of yelling. And we know that with a greater amount of yelling and projecting of voice comes a greater amount of viral spread."

Of the cases reported Saturday, the county said 867 were confirmed cases and 167 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 234,210 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 32,125. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 266,335. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 9,435 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been trending downward for more than two weeks. Last Friday, Jan. 29, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County dropped below 1,000 -- the number reported Saturday was 818 patients through Friday.

With the 10 deaths added Friday, there have now been 2,407 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced Saturday included people whose ages ranged from their 60s to their 90s.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park in January where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

On Tuesday, county officials said they planned to transition the Fair Park hub to a drive-through model that can administer up to 12,000 doses of the vaccine per day.

Jenkins said Saturday the county has administered 37,243 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11. The county will receive 9,000 more first doses next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

"With tomorrow being the Super Bowl, it is important that for this year’s celebration we limit it to the people that we live with to avoid the increased spread of COVID," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "We must use all the tools in the toolbox to have our best chance of controlling the spread and having our best hope of keeping ourselves and our community strong until the vaccine can be more widely dispersed, and we can begin to reach herd immunity."

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

