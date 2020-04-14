Dallas County Expected to Announce 10 New Deaths, ‘A Lot of New Illnesses’ Tuesday

A news conference is expected at 4 p.m. Tuesday with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Live video from that news conference will be available at the top of this story at that time.

Dallas County health officials are expected to confirm at least 10 new deaths of people infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a "a lot of new illnesses," according to a statement made by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins during an interview with The Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek on Tuesday morning.

"I'll announce at least 10 deaths today ... when we do our count of new cases and deaths," Jenkins said. "Every one of those is a person with a family, so that gives concern."

Jenkins said there was optimism however, citing medical modeling from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Baylor Medical Center showing that the curve indicating the number of COVID-19 cases may be flattening in Dallas County.

"That's giving us cause for optimism and hope,” Jenkins said. “But we’re in the middle, we’re not in the end, so we have to stay focused on the mission and the mission for everyone is personal responsibility, make good choices -- don’t let up now."

In his discussion with the Texas Tribune, Jenkins added that in March the forecasted peak day was toward the end of May. Now, with physical distancing, gathering restrictions and other safer-at-home mandates in place, Jenkins said the forecasted peak day has been moved closer toward the end of April or early May.

"I'd caution people to remember that novel means new, it's a new virus," Jenkins said. "Doctors are really making somewhat scientific but mostly just sophisticated guesses as to when that peak may occur."

On Monday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,788 with 32 total deaths.

Dallas County typically releases their aggregate report on Tuesday and Friday detailing the locations of COVID-19 cases previously reported as a raw number. That information is expected to be released sometime late Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

Over in Tarrant County, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja told the Tarrant County Commissioners Court they would be announcing at least four deaths Tuesday of people who were infected with COVID-19.

Taneja: Today, TCPH is going to announce four more deaths - bringing the total to 29. However, data shows actions being taken right now are helping flatten/bend the curve. — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) April 14, 2020

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are close to 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 tests in Texas and almost 300 deaths of people who were infected with the virus. In North Texas, there are nearly 4,000 confirmed cases and more than 100 deaths counting the 10 Jenkins mentioned Tuesday morning.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.