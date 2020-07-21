Dallas County Drops Below 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases for the First Time in 18 Days

For the first time in 18 days, the Dallas County Health Department is reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

734 new cases and 11 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the county now stands at 43,026.

The 11 deaths reported Tuesday include:

A man in his 30's who lived in Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60's who lived in Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60's who lived in Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital but did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70's who lived in Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital but did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital but did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80's who lived in Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital but did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80's who lived in Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90's who lived in Balch Springs. He had been hospitalized but did not have underlying health conditions.

There have been 537 deaths in Dallas County connected to the virus, which is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind heart disease and cancers.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 21,476 for Dallas County as of Sunday, July 19. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 17,201 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 734 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 11 Deaths pic.twitter.com/KCdC0UX3wk — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 21, 2020

A new COVID-19 testing location opened Monday at Mountain View College at 4849 West Illinois Ave. The center is in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the city of Dallas.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There are no residency requirements to be tested at the location, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.