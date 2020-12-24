Dallas County Doctors Urging Safety Precautions During Holiday Weekend

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in North Texas, difficult days are ahead for many.

”What a heck of a Christmas season for individuals that are losing family members on a daily basis, and all projections suggest that those numbers will increase,” said Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas Medical Society.

ICU capacity is dangerously low in North Texas. For example, there have been about three dozen staffed ICU beds available in Dallas and Tarrant counties combined since Monday.

“That should send shivers down one’s spine to realize that we are at that tight of capacity in our region in North Texas,” Casanova said.

This week, so far, has been the deadliest in Dallas County. COVID-19 daily cases hit record highs, exceeding 2,500.

Casanova knows it is difficult not to be with loved ones this holiday season. But he is urging people to stay with those in their immediate households.

“If you do love them and you do care about them, the way to protect them, the way to express that love in the greatest capacity this year, is to actually not gather with that individual, especially in a high-risk setting," Casanova explained. "Now, could you do a drive-by and drop off food and blow them a kiss from a six-foot distance with a mask on, absolutely. So we are not saying stay in isolation. What we are saying is, be smart about how you interact with those that you love and those that you care about."