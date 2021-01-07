Dallas County

Dallas County/Dallas ISD Plan for Next Round of COVID-19 Vaccines

Dallas County is planning to start vaccinating people 65 and older, or who have certain pre-existing conditions

By Noelle Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

This week Dallas County is preparing to get the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations for people in the 1-B vaccination group. That's 65-years old and older, or who have certain pre-existing conditions.

"As more people get it, there's a waning fear of the vaccine," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Jenkins tweeted a photo on Thursday after doing a site survey at Fair Park, one of three vaccination sites the county plans to have next week as soon as the vaccine doses arrive. The exact date is not certain. The vaccines will be administered by firefighter EMTs.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Collin County 9 mins ago

DSHS Adds 637 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Thursday, 9 Deaths; Hospitalizations at 20%

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas County, click here for more information.

"We trained for this for the last 10-years. We've got a plan for this because it was written before the pandemic ever happened," Jenkins said. "They just want those vaccines in their hands and those EMTs are ready to start pushing those vaccines in their arms."

When the county gets the doses, there are plans to administer them at three locations: Fair Park, Eastfield College, and Ellis Davis Fieldhouse.

Dallas ISD is also working with the county to administer the vaccine to teachers in the 1-B group.

"Our goal is to get all of our staff vaccinated," DISD Director of Health Services Jennifer Finley said. "It's an extra layer of the safety measure that we already have in place, and just the hope that we can get back to normal."

The Dallas County vaccines will be by appointment only. Click here to register. You can also get on a vaccine list with your health provider.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas County, click here for more information.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple and Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Dallas County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us