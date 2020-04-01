Dallas County Coronavirus Count by Zip Code

As experts work to fight coronavirus in Dallas County, they’ve noticed hot spots.

A map compiled with test results through March 31, 2020, shows five Dallas County Zip Codes with 20 or more cases.

As the number of people tested keeps growing, new positive test results are added to previous tests in a series of bar graphs that include data through March 27, 2020.

But some patients never get tested.

Dallas County resident Brian Cunningham said his doctor told him he had coronavirus. He’s recovered after staying home without hospital care.

“The doctor did not have access to a coronavirus test, but I definitely did exhibit all the symptoms, shortness of breath, chills, fever, about four days straight,” he said said.

Cunningham had health insurance.

Around 500,000 Dallas County residents with jobs do not have health insurance and lack regular access to doctors, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“And it is something that worries me. We need that testing. That's why I'm asking our federal partners to reverse their decision on cutting our testing,” Jenkins said.

Throughout the pandemic, the 75225 zip code area has been at or near the top of the Dallas County coronavirus case count.

The area includes large North Dallas apartment complexes and high rises where people live and work closely together. It includes affluent areas like Preston Center with banks and stock trading offices. It includes a portion of University Park, where residents may be more prone to travel at nearby Love Field Airport.

“Our initial cases were travel-related people who had the means and were doing more, whether overseas travel or other travel. Now as we have more community spread, there are other factors,” said Dr. Phil Huang, the Dallas County Health Director.

As other zip code areas show rising case numbers, Brian Cunningham’s case shows that public records may not tell the whole story.

“It’s definitely worse than the flu. And I think we need to make testing available to people's primary care doctors so you can get tested in the comfort of a physician that you trust,” Cunningham said.

Without more reliable data for a disease that can’t be pinpointed, prevention remains very important.