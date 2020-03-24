Dallas County Confirms 14 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 1 Death

Dallas County health officials confirm Tuesday another person has died after contracting the COVID-19 virus and another 14 have been infected.

County health officials said the additional cases brings the county's total number of infected to 169. The county also confirmed the fifth death after a woman in her 70s, with high-risk chronic health conditions, died after contracting the virus.

According to data released by the county, with 169 cases and five deaths, the mortality rate in Dallas County is 3%. Of all confirmed cases in the county, 34.4% were admitted to the ICU, 14.8% required mechanical ventilation; 63.9% of cases were not hospitalized.

The demographics of Dallas County's cases were as follows: 37.2% male to 62.7% female. Age groups: 0-17 (.6%), 18-40 (36%), 41-60 (35.5%) and over 60 (27.8%).

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday issued a shelter-in-place order for the county, effective Monday night at 11:59 p.m., requiring most residents to stay at home and to leave only for "essential activities." The order expires April 3.

Similar measures were put in place in Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties on Tuesday.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

