Dallas County Community College District Extends Spring Break Over COVID-19

The Dallas County Community College District is extending Spring Break by one week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

DCCCD officials said all classes are cancelled through March 29 "as faculty and staff prepare to transition to working, teaching and learning remotely."

Though no students, faculty or employees have tested positive for the virus, the college said classes will resume March 30 in an online-only format.

You can also find more information at dcccd.edu/coronavirus