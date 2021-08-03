Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch Escorted Out of Meeting for Not Wearing a Mask

On Tuesday, Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch was escorted out of a meeting of county commissioners for refusing to put on a mask.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he was requiring masks to be worn during the meeting due to the rising COVID-19 case numbers and the increased transmissibility of the delta variant.

The District 2 Commissioner refused and was escorted out of the meeting by a court bailiff.

Koch, who attended the meeting virtually from his office, claimed it was illegal for Jenkins to require him to wear a mask and that it was in direct violation of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order forbidding local jurisdictions from mandating people wear masks.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, Jenkins said he was acting based on a Texas Supreme Court order that gives judges the power to take measures to protect people in their courtrooms. Because the county’s highest executive body is a court in name, Jenkins claimed he has authority to require masks.

“Well this is going to be an interesting interpretation,” Koch said.

Last week, Judge Maricela Moore, judge of the 162nd Judicial District Court of Dallas County, ordered that all people who enter the George Allen Courthouse, the Frank Crowley Courthouse, and the Henry Wade Building wear masks.

In the county order, Moore also cited a Texas Supreme Court order that says the judiciary has authority to "take reasonable actions to avoid exposing court proceedings and participants to the threat of COVID-19."

Koch said Jenkins may face the $1,000 fine from the governor for violating his order; Jenkins said he was taking the warning under advisement.

Koch is the District 2 Commissioner representing Farmers Branch, Carrollton, Addison, Coppell, Richardson, Sachse, Rowlett, and parts of North Dallas including the Park Cities.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, also apparently defying Abbott's order, said all city employees must wear masks while indoors starting Wednesday, regardless of their vaccination status.

So far, Abbott has not responded or commented on the mask mandates being imposed by local officials.