Dallas County Closes Fair Park Vaccine Hub Through Monday Due to Winter Weather

Dallas County is closing the Fair Park COVID-19 vaccination hub Saturday through Monday due to the Winter Storm Warning and threat of significant winter precipitation over the next few days.

The county made the announcement Friday afternoon and said they'll be monitoring the weather should any additional closures be needed beyond Monday.

"We understand this is a frustrating situation for many who were hoping to receive their second dose of the vaccine on their scheduled date. With expected extreme weather conditions, including dangerously low temperatures and hazardous roadways, we must prioritize people's safety. As soon as we can safely open again, we will," county officials said in a statement.

The county said they have sufficient vaccine supply on hand to ensure that those who have received their first dose of the vaccine will be able to receive their second dose.

"You will not lose your opportunity to receive your second dose, it will just be a few days delayed," the county said. "We will prioritize shots next week based on the date individuals were supposed to receive their second dose."

Officials warned that though people may not receive their second dose on the exact date written on their card, they will still be able to receive it as soon as possible and they expect to administer them within the current recommend two-week window for the second shot.

In a statement Friday, the county said current CDC guidance recommends second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered up to six weeks after the first doses.

For more information and to check for any weather-related updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, please visit DallasCountyCovid.org.