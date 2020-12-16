Dallas County Adds Record 2,438 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 12 More Deaths

Dallas County added a record of 2,438 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with 12 more deaths attributed to the virus.

"Today’s number of 2,438 cases is 250 more new cases than we have ever experienced in any one day. We also are reporting 12 more deaths from COVID today. With the unprecedented high spread we are experiencing, it is important that people plan ahead to avoid crowds," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

Of the cases reported Wednesday, the county said 1,942 were confirmed cases and 496 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March to 149,533 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 16,697. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now at 166,230. Over the last seven days, Dallas County officials have confirmed 13,942 confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

The 12 latest victims involved a man in his 40s from Garland, a man in his 50s from Seagoville, a woman in her 60s from Dallas, a man in his 70s from Richardson, a man in his 70s from Cedar Hill and six men in their 70s from Dallas, two of whom lived in long-term care facilities. All of the victims had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. The twelfth victim was a man in his 50s from Dallas who had underlying health conditions and was found dead in his home.

County officials said Wednesday there have been 1,403 deaths in the county attributed to the virus. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

The county said that the provisional 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases by date of a test collection for CDC week 49 was 1,647, which represents a rate of 62.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and is the highest case rate in the county since the pandemic began.

In the last 30 days, there have been 4,520 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from more than 735 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 681 staff members.

There are currently 93 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Over the past 30 days, a total of 848 COVID-19 cases have been reported from these facilities, including 317 staff members. Of these cases, 32 have been hospitalized, and 33 have died, including 2 deaths of staff members. Twenty-six outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 165 cases, including six hospitalizations. One facility has reported 89 COVID-19 outbreak cases since October.

"It’s up to all of us to use the two ‘vaccines’ we have at our disposal now, the mask and the doctors’ fact-based recommendations, until the vaccine shot can be available for everyone," Jenkins said.