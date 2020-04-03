Dallas County Adds 90 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, No New Deaths Reported

Dallas County Health and Human Services confirms another 90 people have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count in the county to 921.

For the first time in nearly a week, the county did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19 infection.

Dallas County's latest numbers were released not long after the county's commissioner's court voted to extend the stay-at-home order until May 20.

The county released their more detailed summary report Friday, showing 142 new cases in the city of Dallas since Tuesday. Other cities with large increases over the same time period were DeSoto (12), Garland (29), Grand Prairie (10), Irving (23) and Mesquite (12).

Of cases requiring hospitalization , 71% have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been a chronic high-risk condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to Dallas County Health officials.

The county said 34 COVID-19 cases associated with five long-term care facilities, including three deaths, have been reported to date.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.