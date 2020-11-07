Dallas County Adds 876 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Dallas County on Saturday reported 876 new COVID-19 cases along with three more coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the 876 cases reported Saturday, the county said 654 were confirmed cases and 222 were probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since March to 101,282 and the probable number to 8,225.

The deaths reported Saturday included three Dallas men -- one in his 60s and two in their 70s, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. All three had been critically ill in area hospitals, and two of the three had underlying health conditions.

"All of us have a role to play in fighting the coronavirus. Yours is to wear your mask, avoid crowds, and encourage those in your sphere of influence to follow the proven scientific-based protections that will keep us safe from the coronavirus until a vaccine is in widespread use," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "I hope that we will all show grace towards one another and move from the selfish desires to do the things that understandably we want to do to doing the things that science tells us will best see us through the holiday season and beyond."

County officials said Saturday there have been 1,130 confirmed deaths in the county attributed to the virus and another 18 probable deaths. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 88,834 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Dallas County.