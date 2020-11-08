coronavirus

Dallas County Adds 848 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Dallas County reported 848 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday along with two more coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the 848 cases reported Sunday, the county said 807 were confirmed cases and 41 were probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since March to 102,089 and the probable number to 8,266.

The two victims reported Sunday included a Dallas man in his 60s and a Dallas woman in her 80s, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. Both had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

County officials said there have been 1,132 confirmed deaths in the county to the virus and another 18 probable deaths. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

