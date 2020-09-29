Dallas County Adds 803 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 1 Death

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting one more death and 803 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Of the 803 cases reported Tuesday, Dallas County Health said 31 came from the Texas DSHS backlog with five coming from May, two coming from July, 24 from August and 486 from earlier this month.

The new death reported by the county include:

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County Health officials said last week the provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 38 was 296, an increase from the previous daily average of 258 for CDC week 37. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has also increased and remains high with 11.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 38.

A provisional total of 225 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 38 (week ending 9/19/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 14% for the month of September.

The county has now accumulated 82,161 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 1,022 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.3 deaths per day.