Dallas County Adds 8 New COVID-19 Deaths Saturday, 769 New Cases

Health officials in Dallas County on Saturday reported 939 new cases of COVID-19 as well as eight more deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the cases reported Saturday, the county said 769 were confirmed cases and 170 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 240,023 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 33,517. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 273,540. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 7,205 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 1,029 per day.

In both Dallas County and TSA-E, the trauma service area that encompasses North Texas, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been trending downward for more than two weeks. Dallas County reported 686 patients in acute care for COVID-19 on Saturday, a drop of 64 compared to Thursday.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

With the eight deaths added Saturday, there have now been 2,612 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced included people whose ages ranged from their 50s to their 90s.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

“This week we end with a significant decrease in the average daily number of new COVID cases, down from 1,388 to 990. We report an additional eight deaths today, making this the second deadliest week of the pandemic response," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "As vaccinations continue to become more readily available, and if we can continue our resolve to make the small sacrifices of patriotism to keep ourselves, our community, and our country as strong as possible until we can reach herd immunity, we will defeat COVID much sooner than if we falter in our resolve."

Last week, COVID-19 became the second-leading cause of death in Dallas County over the last 11 months, surpassing cancer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dallas County Health and Human Services. Only heart disease has killed more people in Dallas County since March 19, 2020.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

Dallas County currently operates a large-scale vaccination hub at Fair Park where they can vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below.

The Fair Park vaccine hub is closed through Monday due to inclement weather. The winter weather may necessitate further closures.

Last week, FEMA announced the Fair Park location, along with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, would soon be mass vaccination hubs where more than 10,000 people per day could receive the vaccine. Those hubs are expected to be open by Feb. 24.

Jenkins said Saturday the county has administered 43,823 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11.

"The winter weather will obviously have an effect this week on the number of vaccines that we can get out," Jenkins said. "When we open again, we will focus on those whose 28-day appointments were on Friday (2/12). We are likely to be open for operations inside of the building at Fair Park similar to what we did yesterday until the weather permits the reopening of the drive-thru, hopefully, next Saturday or Sunday. We will catch up with everyone’s second doses and that will be our focus until those second shots are caught up. We are working each day through the winter storms on a host of logistical issues to improve throughput times and amounts and are committed to ensuring that we vaccinate as many people as possible when the chance to do so arrives."

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

"As individuals are vaccinated, it’s critical that we don’t let up our guard and that we continue using those personal protective measures until we reach herd immunity to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Once you receive the vaccine, you still need to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay at least six feet away from others, and avoid crowds," Jenkins said.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

