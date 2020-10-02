coronavirus

Dallas County Adds 712 COVID-19 Cases Friday; 2 Deaths

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting two more deaths and 712 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The two new deaths reported by the county include:

  • A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
  • A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired in a healthcare facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

COVID-19 TRACKING AND TESTING

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus pandemic Sep 28

Could COVID-19 Be Considered a Preexisting Condition? It's Complicated

The county has now accumulated 82,918 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 1,026 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement Friday "With the uptick in our numbers, it’s more important now than ever that you mask, maintain six-foot distance, and wash your hands. This includes at parties at your residence or at other people’s residence. COVID-19 does not discriminate between businesses and private events, so please enjoy your weekend but stay safe.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDallasDallas CountyClay JenkinsDuncanville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us