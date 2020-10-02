Dallas County Adds 712 COVID-19 Cases Friday; 2 Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting two more deaths and 712 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The two new deaths reported by the county include:

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired in a healthcare facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The county has now accumulated 82,918 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 1,026 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement Friday "With the uptick in our numbers, it’s more important now than ever that you mask, maintain six-foot distance, and wash your hands. This includes at parties at your residence or at other people’s residence. COVID-19 does not discriminate between businesses and private events, so please enjoy your weekend but stay safe.”