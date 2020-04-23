Dallas County Adds 7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 80 New Cases Thursday

Live video from NBC 5 will appear in the video player above.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday. That news conference will be streamed live at the top of this page.

Seven more seniors in Dallas County have died after contracting COVID-19, according to county officials who also confirm an additional 80 cases of the infection Thursday.

The most recent victims range in age from their 60s to 90s, three of whom lived in long-term care facilities.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been found deceased at home.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the Cityof Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

“We mourn the death of seven more residents from COVID19. This is a somber reminder of the ruthlessness of this pandemic. I am encouraged by the number of new cases, which is once again lower than the average daily number for last week. That’s been the pattern for every day this week. We are benefiting from "Safer at Home" and we all need to keep making good personal responsibility choices. 'If you rush it, you ruin it' and we shouldn’t waste the sacrifices you and the community have made to get us to this point,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 72 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The seven deaths bring the total number of people in the county who have died after becoming infected to 72; the total number of infected is now 2,763.

Dallas County is not reporting numbers of those who have recovered from the virus, saying it's not a surveillance variable being used nationally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or state health departments.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.