Dallas County Adds 622 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 161 New, Along With 19 Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting 19 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 622 more cases of the virus.

Of the 622 cases reported Tuesday, Dallas County officials said 461 are from the Texas Department of State Health Services backlog with 294 of them coming from August, 51 from July, 14 from June, 101 from May and one from February that may be an error in data entry. The remaining 161 cases are new Tuesday.

"Today we are experiencing our highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases that we’ve seen in some time. I caution the public not to overreact to this one day number. It includes many cases from the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system for this month and those cases may have been botched from several days, making today a higher number," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "We can look at these numbers over the new few days to see if there’s any sort of a trend upward."

Jenkins added that, In the meantime, it’s very important that everyone continue to wear their mask, maintain a six-foot distance, use good hand-washing, avoid unnecessary trips, and avoid any indoor activities where people are not wearing masks 100% of the time.

"If we all make good decisions, we’ll continue to see less sickness, more businesses open and our kids back to school sooner rather than later,” said Jenkins.

The county reported 19 more deaths, including the following victims:

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county has now accumulated 72,252 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With an estimated 55,228 recoveries being reported by the state through Tuesday, there are also an estimated 16,043 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 921 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.

Data released by the county Tuesday shows COVID-19 patients at Dallas County hospitals down to just below 400. A month ago, in early August, that number was closer to 700.