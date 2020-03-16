Dallas County Adds 5 More Cases to COVID-19 Total

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department confirmed Monday there are five additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Dallas County to 15.*

County officials said the five cases include a man in his 40’s, a man in his 50’s, a woman in her 50’s, a man in his 60’s and a man in his 70’s. All are self-isolating at residences and are not hospitalized.

Three cases are residents of the city of Dallas, one is a resident of the city of Farmers Branch and one resides out-of-state. Four of the cases are related to domestic out-of-state travel and one case is likely from local community spread.

Dallas County will not release further information about the patients to protect their privacy.

“Significantly, there’s another likely case of community spread among the five cases we are reporting today. I am in consultation with the mayors of the cities in Dallas County and our state and federal partners. We will be announcing additional measures to keep you safe soon,” said Jenkins.

*Dallas County previously reported 14 presumptive positive cases. The addition of five makes 19, but county officials said Monday out of county residents will no longer be reflected in case counts posted on the DCHHS website, dropping the count to 15 confirmed cases in the county. The case count posted here will only include county residents.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott