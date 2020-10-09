coronavirus

Dallas County Adds 448 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Friday

County says 4 of 419 confirmed cases added Friday are older cases and were part of the DSHS backlog

Health officials in Dallas County are reporting three more deaths and 448 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Of the 419 confirmed cases reported Friday, Dallas County Health said 127 came from the Texas DSHS backlog.

The three new deaths reported by the county are:

  • A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.
  • A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.
  • A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county has accumulated 85,564 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 1,047 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.4 deaths per day.

