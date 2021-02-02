Dallas County is reporting 1,438 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with another 39 deaths related to the virus, a near-record number of deaths for the third time in a week.

"We know that February will be a dark time for death due to the high number of people who contracted COVID-19 in the last two months. However, if we make good decisions today, we will see that manifest itself with less cases in 10 to 14 days and less death next month with more of our most vulnerable getting vaccinated each day," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "March can be better and each subsequent month can be a little brighter if we make good choices now."

Of the cases reported Tuesday, the county said 1,305 were confirmed cases and 133 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 230,395 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 30,987. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 261,382. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 11,006 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 1,572 per day.

With the 39 deaths added Tuesday, there have now been 2,270 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced Tuesday included people whose ages ranged from their 40s to their 90s.

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She died in a facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He died in hospice and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He died in the facility.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She died at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He died in hospice.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He died in the facility.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She died in hospice and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He died in the facility.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died in a facility.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She died in a facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She died in the facility.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She died in the facility.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park in January where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

On Tuesday, county officials said they planned to transition the Fair Park hub to a drive-through model that can administer up to 12,000 doses of the vaccine per day.

Jenkins said Tuesday the county has administered 31,393 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11. The county received 9,000 more doses for this week and Jenkins said Tuesday there are about 6,000 doses remaining.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.